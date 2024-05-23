Sunderland went through two managers throughout the course of last season, and they still don’t know the identity of the boss who will lead them into next campaign. Both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale were sacked last season, while Mike Dodds saw out the season as interim boss.

It was a hugely-disappointing campaign for the Black Cats, who had to settle for a bottom half finish just a year after reaching the playoffs. As the search goes on for a new boss, we have put together a 24-man table based on the managers who managed the most and least points per game last season. Interim and caretaker bosses have been excluded unless those managers also held a full-time post at another club during the season. Take a look below to see where the fallen Sunderland bosses rank.