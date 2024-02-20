Sunderland are pushing for a spot in the Championship play-offs this season as they eye a long-awaited return back to the Premier League. As things stand, the Black Cats are currently tenth in the table, having banked 47 points with 45 goals on the board so far.

There are just four points between Sunderland and sixth-placed West Brom but they must be at the top of their game if they want to close the gap. This means upping their threat in front of goal, having lost as many games as they have won this season.

With Mike Dodds stepping up as interim manager following the departure of Michael Beale, we've taken a look at Sunderland's latest xG stats. Using data collected by footystats.org, we've compared the club's latest 'xG vs Actual' figure — the amount of goals being scored compared to the amount expected per game. See where Sunderland's xG vs Actual goal stat per 90 minutes ranks compared to the rest of the Championship, including their closest promotion rivals.