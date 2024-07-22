Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Leeds United are fielding transfer interest in one of their top stars this summer

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Leeds United are fielding interest in one of their star players last season.

Leeds United are reported to have received a proposal for Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United. The winger has also been linked with a move to Serie A club AS Roma during the transfer window.

The Dutchman’s 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship last season earned him the EFL’s Player of the Season award, earning hi the attention of clubs in the Premier League after Leeds United failed to win promotion against Southampton at Wembley.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “West Ham have submitted initial proposal to Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville. Talks took place also on player side, but still not close, considered very expensive. AS Roma have also included Summerville in their list but only in case Soulé deal doesn’t happen.”

Leeds United have already sanctioned multiple exits this summer with defender Rasmus Kristensen the latest to depart Elland Road on loan.