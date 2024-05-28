Championship transfers: Ex-Sunderland, Rangers and Liverpool man attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday
Former Sunderland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has been linked with a return to the Championship.
Ejaria came up through the ranks at Liverpool as a youngster and was sent out on loan to both Sunderland and Rangers during his time on Merseyside. The 26-year-old spent time at the Stadium of Light during the 2017-18 season.
Sunderland were relegated from the Championship to League One under Chris Coleman with January signing Ejaria playing 11 times during a disastrous campaign for the Wearsiders. The player was dubbed the “English Pogba” in some quarters before his arrival at the club but failed to live up to the hype in a struggling team.
Ejaria moved to Rangers on loan the following season before two seasons on loan with Reading. The transfer was made permanent in 2020. In total, Ejaria made 127 appearances for the Royals in all competitions before leaving the club via mutual consent earlier this year.
However, according to our sister title the Sheffield Star, Ejaria is attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and has been training with the club. The Steel City outfit have just secured the long-term future of the highly-rated German head coach Danny Rohl.
The Star states: “The Star understands that free agent Ovie Ejaria is a player of potential interest to Wednesday having been weighed up by the Owls in the last months. It’s understood the talented 26-year-old spent time training with the club towards the back end of their survival campaign - after the registration deadline - with a view to the possibility of his signing ahead of the 2024-25 season. It remains to be seen whether that interest will be revisited.”
