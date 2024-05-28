Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man - who was once nicknamed the “English Pogba” - is training with one of the club’s Championship rivals

Former Sunderland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has been linked with a return to the Championship.

Ejaria came up through the ranks at Liverpool as a youngster and was sent out on loan to both Sunderland and Rangers during his time on Merseyside. The 26-year-old spent time at the Stadium of Light during the 2017-18 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were relegated from the Championship to League One under Chris Coleman with January signing Ejaria playing 11 times during a disastrous campaign for the Wearsiders. The player was dubbed the “English Pogba” in some quarters before his arrival at the club but failed to live up to the hype in a struggling team.

Ejaria moved to Rangers on loan the following season before two seasons on loan with Reading. The transfer was made permanent in 2020. In total, Ejaria made 127 appearances for the Royals in all competitions before leaving the club via mutual consent earlier this year.

However, according to our sister title the Sheffield Star, Ejaria is attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and has been training with the club. The Steel City outfit have just secured the long-term future of the highly-rated German head coach Danny Rohl.