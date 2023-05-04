The Black Cats have been linked with Lincoln Town forward Ben House in recent weeks after the striker caught the eye in League One.

House has netted 12 times in the league so far this campaign having played 37 matches for The Iimps in the third tier.

Sunderland will be in the market for forwards with Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt set to return to their parent clubs Manchester United and Leeds United.

That leaves Ross Stewart as the club's only contract senior striker with the Scot currently recovering from his second major injury of the season.

Fresh reports, though, have claimed that Nigel Pearson's Bristol City are also interested in House, 23, with the forward also able to play in central midfield if needed.