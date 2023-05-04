News you can trust since 1873
Championship transfer rumours: Bristol City to rival Sunderland over League One forward

Sunderland may face competition from Bristol City during the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 4th May 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The Black Cats have been linked with Lincoln Town forward Ben House in recent weeks after the striker caught the eye in League One.

House has netted 12 times in the league so far this campaign having played 37 matches for The Iimps in the third tier.

Sunderland will be in the market for forwards with Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt set to return to their parent clubs Manchester United and Leeds United.

That leaves Ross Stewart as the club's only contract senior striker with the Scot currently recovering from his second major injury of the season.

Fresh reports, though, have claimed that Nigel Pearson's Bristol City are also interested in House, 23, with the forward also able to play in central midfield if needed.

House has been at Lincoln City for 18 months but signed a "long-term" deal upon his arrival at the club meaning he would cost any potential suitor a fee to buy.

