Championship transfer news: Sunderland's rivals Middlesbrough target ex-Newcastle United man in January

Sunderland are expected to be busy, while Championship rivals Middlesbrough have been linked with a player – Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser.

Football Insider report: “Middlesbrough are plotting a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser in January, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 25-year-old former Newcastle player has caught the eye this season with two and six assists for the Millers and his performances have brought him onto the radar of several clubs.”

Omar Bugiel of Sutton United holds off Dan Barlaser of Rotherham United during the Papa John's Trophy Final. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

What is the situation at Sunderland? Phil Smith reveals all

“What then happens ahead of a window is that they come together with the hierarchy, including Tony Mowbray, to focus more specifically on what is needed.

“The first step is to establish the positions where movement might happen and where reinforcements might be needed. This happened a week or two before the World Cup break, where Mowbray gave his input.

“That, allied with assessing what room there is in terms of the budget, allows the club to refine its targets and establish who might fit the bill. With around three weeks until the window opens, Sunderland are fairly well down that road.”