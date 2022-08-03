Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoppe was left out of Real Mallorca’s squad for the two pre-season friendlies against Napoli and Sporting Gijon and is said to be a transfer target for both Boro and Sunderland as they compete to sign the USA international striker.

The 21-year-old attacker is rated at around the £3 million mark despite only being three campaigns into his first team career. Hoppe came through the ranks at German club Schalke and performed reasonably well before moving onto Real Mallorca in Spain.

Last January, Hoppe netted scored a hat-trick, and his first senior goals for Schalke in a league match against Hoffenheim.

Matthew Hoppe of FC Schalke celebrates.

In doing so, he became the first American to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga, with the result ending the club’s 30-game winless streak in the league.

Middlesbrough have reportedly entered into advanced talks to sign Hoppe, with US football journalist Tom Bogert stating the Teessiders had submitted a bid of just over around £2.4 million plus add-ons.

However recent updates have claimed that the offer has not yet been accepted and Chris Wilder is now concerned that another team may beat them to the punch.

Boro manager Wilder has four forwards at his disposal but is prepared to listen to offers for three of those as his shake-up at the North East club continues.

Former Sunderland man Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom are thought to be surplus to requirements if Boro can sign two strikers, whilst Josh Coburn could be allowed to leave on loan.

Sunderland are also in the market for a striker and are reportedly keen on securing the services of Hoppe. The Black Cats signed attacker Ellis Simms on loan to provide cover and competition for Ross Stewart but are thought to be seeking added reinforcements.