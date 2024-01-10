Championship transfer news: Hull City boss reveals why he signed Liverpool forward
The January transfer window is open and Hull City have completed the loan signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool until the end of the 2023-24 season.
Carvalho returned to Liverpool last month following a temporary spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, where he made 15 appearances in the first half of 2023-24. And he has now headed back out on loan, signing a deal with Sunderland's Championship rivals Hull.
Head coach Liam Rosenior said: “I couldn’t be happier. Everyone is aware of Fabio’s ability, his qualities as a young player.
“Fabio is excited to be coming here and I’m delighted to be working with him to the end of the season. Technically, he’s outstanding. He can assist, score and run in behind. He’s brave, quick, very balanced and takes the ball. Fabio’s got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be.”
Carvalho, who has been capped four times at under-21 level for Portugal, lacked game-time in Germany and joins Hull after being recalled by the Premier League leaders.