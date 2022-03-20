The 37-year-old has been without a club since leaving Wednesday at the end of last season, but has been drafted in to aid Rangers’ keeper crisis.

David Marshall, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh are all unavailable for QPR due to a variety of injuries, after Marshall picked up a hamstring issue against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Westwood made 24 appearances for Sunderland between 2011 and 2014 before joining Wednesday.

Former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiran Westwood.

The keeper is now set to make his Rangers debut when Mark Warburton’s side host Peterborough this weekend.

Westwood told the club’s website: “I'm delighted to be here, really excited.

“It's the business end of the season and it’s really exciting to be involved in it.”

QPR are sixth in the Championship table and fighting to finish in the play-offs.

