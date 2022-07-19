Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s some of the latest gossip from around the web:

Josh Murphy axed from Reading trial

Earlier in the transfer window Sunderland were linked with former Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy – who cost the Bluebirds a reported £11million in 2018.

Josh Murphy playing for Cardiff City. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old is available on a free transfer, after his contract expired in South Wales, and was on trial at Championship club Reading.

Yet it's now been reported by Berkshire Live that Murphy is no longer on trial with the Royals.

Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham was also training with Reading but won’t be offered a deal at the Madejski Stadium.

Everton defender discusses his move abroad

Sunderland were also one of several Championship clubs who were credited with interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite – before the Black Cats signed Aji Alese from West Ham.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Cardiff were also linked with Branthwaite, yet the 20-year-old centre-back has now completed a season-long loan move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

When explaining his decision, Branthwaite said Everton’s former director of football Marcel Brands played a big part in the move.

Branthwaite told PSV’s website: “Marcel spoke to me about the club and its history. Now that I am here, everything is falling into place. I think this is the perfect move for me.

“PSV made it clear they wanted me here. It’s a great opportunity for me to play in a top league and in Europe. It is exciting to show my skills and help the team.”

Championship clubs interested in Balogun loan move

Elsewhere in the Championship, several clubs are keeping an eye on Folarin Balogun’s situation at Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports, clubs in the Championship and Bundesliga are interested in signing the 21-year-old on loan this summer.