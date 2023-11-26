Championship news: Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Preston have all been linked with the same player.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coventry City are the latest team to have been linked with a move for Nathaniel Adjei.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough alongside Championship rivals Preston North End are all thought to be interested in the defender alongside Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 21-year-old Ghanian defender is attracting further interest from Championship clubs, according to national reports, with Coventry City and Leeds United the latest clubs to be linked.

It has been stated that Rangers have sent scouts to watch Adjei, who plays for Hammarby IF in Allsvenskan, Sweden with fresh reports now also adding that Leeds United and Coventry City are keen.

Reports claim that any club wanting to sign Adjei, would have to pay around £2.6million to £3.5 million mark for his signature. Coventry, it has been said, could be in a string position to win the race after recouping serious money from sales last summer.