Championship transfer news: Coventry City linked with £3m-rated Sunderland and Leeds United target
Championship news: Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Preston have all been linked with the same player.
Coventry City are the latest team to have been linked with a move for Nathaniel Adjei.
Sunderland and Middlesbrough alongside Championship rivals Preston North End are all thought to be interested in the defender alongside Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers
And the 21-year-old Ghanian defender is attracting further interest from Championship clubs, according to national reports, with Coventry City and Leeds United the latest clubs to be linked.
It has been stated that Rangers have sent scouts to watch Adjei, who plays for Hammarby IF in Allsvenskan, Sweden with fresh reports now also adding that Leeds United and Coventry City are keen.
Reports claim that any club wanting to sign Adjei, would have to pay around £2.6million to £3.5 million mark for his signature. Coventry, it has been said, could be in a string position to win the race after recouping serious money from sales last summer.
Sunderland are well-stocked at centre-back with Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard Tony Mowbray's first choice currently, and also have Nectar Triantis and Jensen Seelt alongside options like Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Trai Hume.