WalesOnline stateCardiff City are deciding whether to offer free agent striker Connor Wickham a contract with the club after the 29-year-old left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month after his short-term deal came to an end.

The former Leeds United loanee has been training with the Wales club and underwent rehabilitation with the Cardiff physios for a minor injury.

Wickham enjoyed a four-campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Luke Offord of Crewe Alexandra and Connor Wickham of Milton Keynes Dons look on during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crewe Alexandra at Stadium mk on April 05, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The fee broke Ipswich Town's record for transfer fees recouped and broke the transfer record for a Football League player moving to a Premier League club at the time. The deal was seen as a coup for the North East club to sign Wickham at the time, having beaten off interest from Liverpool to capture his signature.

The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

