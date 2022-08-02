Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Gerrard delivers Archer verdict

Aston Villa will give Cameron Archer the chance to impress in the Premier League this season.

Cameron Archer is set to stay at Aston Villa despite transfer interest from the Championship (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Archer spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End where he grabbed seven goals and one assist during an impressive stint at Deepdale.

It was no surprise, therefore, that Preston had shown an interest in bringing Archer back to the north west this season.

Similarly, Sunderland had also been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, such was the impact he made in the Championship last term, however, he looks set to stay at Aston Villa for the time being as Steven Gerrard rules-out another loan exit for the forward:

"We’ve made a decision with Cameron Archer that he’ll be staying in the door.” Gerrard said. “He will be part of the first team group and needs to be ready when called upon to contribute to the team."

Boro ‘plot’ move for Tigers defender

Middlesbrough are plotting a fresh move for Hull City defender Jacob Greaves after seeing an initial approach rebutted by the Tigers, according to Football Insider.

Greaves’ deal at the MKM Stadium expires at the end of this season but Hull reportedly want a fee of £7million in order to part with the defender leave this window.

Watford, who kicked-off their Championship season with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Monday night, have also reportedly shown interest in the defender, however, they will not move if the price tag remains the same.

Greaves, 21, played every single minute of league action for Hull last term.

Rovers seal Szmodics deal

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the arrival of Sammie Szmodics from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

Szmodics becomes Jon Dahl Tomasson’s third permanent signing of the summer after the arrivals of Ethan Walker and Callum Brittain.

Szmodics has signed a three-year contract with Rovers and joins following a summer of tough negotiations between Blackburn and Peterborough.