The summer transfer window opens on June 14 with Sunderland and their Championship rivals eyeing reinforcements ahead of the 2023-24 season.

And the Black Cats have already announced a breakthrough with Nectarios Triantis announced as the club's first signing of the summer.

The centre-back signed for Sunderland for an "undisclosed fee" with the deal to sign the Australian Crystal Palace-linked defender subject to international clearance.

But what else has been happening around the Championship? Here, we take a look at the transfer headlines you may have missed:

24-year-old USA attacking midfielder Tyler Adams has told Leeds United he wants to leave the club this summer. The player is rated at around £35million and has been linked with Premier League side Aston Villa.

West Ham appear to be leading the race to sign Leicester City attacker Harvey Barnes this summer. Barnes, 25, is rated at around £50million following the Foxes relegation.

Championship club Coventry City are keen on signing Wrexham midfielder Tom O’Connor this summer. The Welsh side have just been promoted to League Two from the National League.

The deal to take Russell Martin and four of his Swansea City staff to recently relegated Southampton is edging closer after the Saints' relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season. Southampton have appointed Tony Mowbray's brother, Darren Mowbray, to oversee their transfer strategy.