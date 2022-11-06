Alan Nixon states that Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray is keen on a deal for the 28-year-old Englishman after the pair worked together at Ewood Park.

Dack started his youth career at Charlton Athletic before moving on to Corinthian and then Gillingham, where he made 185 appearances across all competitions, netting 38 goals.

In 2017, Dack joined Blackburn Rovers on a three-year-deal for a fee of £750,000 plus add-ons and was brought to the club by Mowbray before the duo won promotion to the Championship in their first season together, Dack netting 18 goals.

Bradley Dack of Blackburn Rovers.