Championship transfer gossip: Sunderland 'linked' with ex-Gillingham and Charlton Athletic midfielder
Sunderland have been linked with a deal to bring Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack to the club.
Alan Nixon states that Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray is keen on a deal for the 28-year-old Englishman after the pair worked together at Ewood Park.
Dack started his youth career at Charlton Athletic before moving on to Corinthian and then Gillingham, where he made 185 appearances across all competitions, netting 38 goals.
In 2017, Dack joined Blackburn Rovers on a three-year-deal for a fee of £750,000 plus add-ons and was brought to the club by Mowbray before the duo won promotion to the Championship in their first season together, Dack netting 18 goals.
Most Popular
Dack is now in his sixth season at Ewood Park but only featured nine times last season due to injuries. He has played five times this campaign so far in the Championship with reports suggesting Mowbray is keen on a reunion at the Stadium of Light.