The Blues drew 2-2 against Swansea City in the Championship on Tuesday evening and will now face Sunderland at St Andrew’s Stadium on Friday before the World Cup break comes into effect.

However, Leeds United are said to be lining up a new bid for Birmingham City youngster Hall after having a £3million offer rejected. That’s according to “sources” from Football Insider.

The 18-year-old Birmingham-born attacker has featured regularly in the Championship under John Eustace so far this season, racking up 15 league appearances. His breakthrough into the first team has prompted a number of Premier League clubs to monitor Hall including Leeds United, who are said to have had a bid rejected.

George Hall of Birmingham City is challenged by Taylor Richards of Queens Park Rangers.

The £3million reportedly included a number of performance-based add-ons but was ultimately rejected by Birmingham City with Leeds now planning a second improved bid for the young starlet.

Luton Town manager situation latest

Luton Town are keeping tabs on Bournemouth’s interim boss, Gary O’Neil, if current manager Nathan Jones makes the move to Southampton.

Jones has been made the early bookmakers' favourite to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton. Hasenhuttl was sacked Monday morning after Southampton’s heavy 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

