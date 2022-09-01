Sunderland have added plenty of quality to their squad upon their return to the second-tier and despite a change of management near the end of the window, have largely left the market with their squad in a better position than they entered it.

One of the most vital transfers for the Black Cats this summer was a deal that didn’t happen with Sunderland keeping hold of striker Ross Stewart despite interest from clubs in the Championship and Scotland.

As always thought, it was a frenetic end to the window with deals across the division being complete right up until the deadline at 11pm as clubs and managers finalised their squads.

Here, we take a look at every transfer deal done by Championship clubs this summer.

Birmingham City In = John Ruddy, Hannibal Mejbri (loan), Krystian Bielik (loan), Auston Trusty (loan), Emmanuel Longelo (loan), Przemyslaw Placheta (loan), Dion Sanderson (loan) — Out = Fran Villalba, Ivan Sanchez, Jeremie Bela, Connal Trueman, Kristian Pedersen, Ryan Woods, Ivan Sunjic (loan), Sam Cosgrove (loan)

Blackburn Rovers In = Dominic Hyam, Ethan Walker, Sammie Szmodics, Callum Brittain, Tyler Morton (loan), George Hirst (loan), Clinton Mola (loan) — Out = Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell, Antonis Stergiakis, Harry Chapman, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe, Tyler Magloire, James Brown (loan), Jacob Davenport

Blackpool In = Adam Lyons, Dominic Thompson, Charlie Patino (loan), Theo Corbeanu (loan), Rhys Williams (loan), Ian Poveda (loan), Lewis Florini (loan) — Out = Ethan Robson, Cameron Antwi, Richard Keogh, Reece James (loan), Owen Dale (loan), Doug Tharme (loan), Oliver Casey (loan), Bez Lubala (loan), Grant Ward

Bristol City In = Mark Sykes, Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson, Stefan Bajic — Out = Callum O'Dowda, Kasey Palmer, Robbie Cundy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Taylor Moore (loan)