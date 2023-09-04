Championship team of the week including FIVE Sunderland stars as well as Watford, QPR and Ipswich men - gallery
Sunderland picked up an emphatic victory last time out and a lot of their players caught the eye
Sunderland have picked up seven points from their first five games of the new season. They are currently sat in 9th position in the table and are three points off the play-offs heading into the first international break of the campaign.
Tony Mowbray’s side battered recently-relegated Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light over the weekend and began life without Ross Stewart in impressive fashion. Next up for the North East outfit is a trip to QPR on Saturday 16th September.
In the meantime, here is a look at the Championship team of the week including some Sunderland stars, as per WhoScored...