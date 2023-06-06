The 2022/23 Championship season has come to a close - while, as is often the case, the division’s official team of the season caused plenty of debate.
Sunderland more than held their own after returning to the second tier for the first time in four years, exceeding many peoples’ expectations to finish in the play-offs.
There were also some impressive performances against the Black Cats over the course of the campaign - so we’ve picked a starting XI of players who caught the eye in one-off games against Sunderland.
1. GK: Ethan Horvath (Luton)
The Luton keeper, 27, made a few important saves during October’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road and was only beaten by a late Amad penalty as Sunderland snatched a point from March’s reverse fixture. Photo: Tony Marshall
2. RB: Connor Roberts (Burnley)
Burnley’s right-back managed to keep Jack Clarke quiet in March’s goalless draw at Turf Moor, while providing more of an attacking outlet as the game went on. The 27-year-old also assisted one of Burnley’s goals in October’s 4-2 win at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)
In a man-of-the-match performance, the 24-year-old registered a goal and an assist during Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Sunderland at Bramall Lane. He also featured in March’s match at the Stadium of Light, which The Blades won by the same scoreline. Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Tom Lockyer (Luton)
While Lockyer, 28, scored Luton’s winner against Sunderland in the play-offs, he was also a standout performer for The Hatters in both league fixtures against the Black Cats. Photo: Warren Little