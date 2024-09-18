Sunderland have made a strong start to the new Championship season. They won all of their first four fixtures against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Portsmouth.
The Black Cats were beaten for the first time last time out away at Plymouth Argyle. Regis Le Bris’ side will be eager to bounce back from that loss at home to Middlesbrough this weekend.
West Brom are top of the table, whilst Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Watford and Sheffield United have all been solid. Here is a look at the Team of the Season so far based on ratings from football data website WhoScored...
