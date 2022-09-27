Sunderland have made a promising start following their return to the second tier, while Sheffield United and Norwich occupy the top two places at the end of September.
Using stats from Whoscored.com, which gathers data from every match, we’ve put together a starting XI based on players’ average ratings.
This only includes players who have played more than five league games so far.
Here’s who made the starting XI, with several clubs represented:
1. GK: Viktor Johansson (Rotherham) - Average rating: 7.13
Rotherham's fine start to the season has been built on a solid defence, which has conceded just six times in nine matches. Johansson has the second highest save percentage of goalkeepers in the Championship (82.4% according to FB Ref) and has kept five clean sheets.
2. RB: Ethan Laird (QPR) - Average rating: 7.05
After joining Rangers on loan from Manchester United in August, Laird has started every match for Michael Beale's side, providing an attacking outlet from right-back. The 21-year-old already has a goal and an assist to his name in seven Championship starts.
3. CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - Average rating: 7.50
The Bosnian international has impressed at both ends of the pitch following a summer move to Bramall Lane. Ahmedhodzic's ability to step out of defence means he's ranked seventh in the Championship for progressive runs (according to Wyscout), while he is also inside the division's top 20 when it comes to defensive duels.
4. CB: Jordan Storey (Preston) - Average rating: 7.24
Not only has the 25-year-old been part of the Championship's tightest defence this season (with Preston conceding just four goals in 10 league games), he's also been a threat in both boxes. Storey's headed goal against Burnley earned his side a 1-1 draw in September.
