3. CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - Average rating: 7.50

The Bosnian international has impressed at both ends of the pitch following a summer move to Bramall Lane. Ahmedhodzic's ability to step out of defence means he's ranked seventh in the Championship for progressive runs (according to Wyscout), while he is also inside the division's top 20 when it comes to defensive duels.

Photo: Cameron Smith