Sunderland’s form has picked up in recent weeks under Mike Dodds – but how do the Black Cats’ recent results compare to their league rivals?

It was announced in February that Dodds would take charge of the team until the end of the season, following Michael Beale’s departure. Since then, Dodds has overseen 10 matches, while initially dealing with a lengthy injury list.

Here’s what the Championship table looks like from Friday, February 23, before Dodds took charge of Sunderland’s Championship match against Swansea the following day:

1 . Ipswich - 20 points Ipswich have taken 20 points from their last 10 matches, winning six, drawing two and losing twice.

2 . Norwich - 20 points Norwich have taken 20 points from their last 10 matches to strengthen their play-off hopes, winning six, drawing two and losing twice.

3 . Middlesbrough - 19 points Middlesbrough have played 11 matches since February 23, winning a game in hand against Birmingham. Michael Carrick's side have won five of their last 11 fixtures, drawing four and losing twice.

4 . Cardiff - 18 points Cardiff have won six of their last 10 league fixtures, losing the other four.