Sunderland’s support over recent seasons has remained strong despite some serious disappointment over the years.
Wearsiders backed their club during the dark days of double relegation from the Premier League to League One - and then throughout the club's torrid four-season stay in the third tier.
However, with Sunderland now back in the Championship, how does their away following compare to other clubs in the Championship during the 2023-24 season? Here, we take a look courtesy of The 72, who have pulled the figures together:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.