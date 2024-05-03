Championship: Sunderland's £9m operating loss compared to Middlesbrough, Watford, Stoke City and Millwall

Sunderland made an operating loss during the 2022-23 season - but how does that figure compare to their Championship rivals?

By James Copley
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:30 BST

Sunderland made an operating loss of £9million in their first campaign back in the Championship, the club's accounts have revealed.

The Black Cats have released their annual report covering the 2022-23 campaign, which saw the club surpass all expectations on the pitch to secure a sixth-place finish in the Championship, before losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-final. The losses have grown from the £5.1 million figure in Sunderland's promotion campaign in League One, underlining the challenge of attaining sustainability in the second tier.

Here, we look at how Sunderland’s operating loss compares to their rivals in the Championship. These figures were collated by Chris Weatherspoon from the Wise Men Say Podcast and Fair Game. Read more of his work here.

You can also read a deep-dive into Sunderland’s accounts by The Echo’s chief football writer, Phil Smith, by following this link.

Please note that these figures pertain to the 2022-23 season so include Premier League clubs like Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town while current League One clubs like Rotherham United, Reading and Blackpool also feature.

Burnley made an operating loss of £40.7million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

1. Burnley

Burnley made an operating loss of £40.7million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available. Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Sheffield United made an operating loss of £32million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

2. Sheffield United

Sheffield United made an operating loss of £32million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Middlesbrough made an operating loss of £29.1million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

3. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough made an operating loss of £29.1million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

Photo Sales
Bristol City made an operating loss of £28.7million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

4. Bristol City

Bristol City made an operating loss of £28.7million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMiddlesbroughStoke CityMillwallWatfordSustainabilityLuton TownLeague OnePremier LeagueSheffield UnitedBlackpoolRotherham United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.