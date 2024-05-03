Sunderland made an operating loss of £9million in their first campaign back in the Championship, the club's accounts have revealed.

Here, we look at how Sunderland's operating loss compares to their rivals in the Championship. These figures were collated by Chris Weatherspoon from the Wise Men Say Podcast and Fair Game.

You can also read a deep-dive into Sunderland's accounts by The Echo's chief football writer, Phil Smith.

Please note that these figures pertain to the 2022-23 season so include Premier League clubs like Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town while current League One clubs like Rotherham United, Reading and Blackpool also feature.

1 . Burnley Burnley made an operating loss of £40.7million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

2 . Sheffield United Sheffield United made an operating loss of £32million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.

3 . Middlesbrough Middlesbrough made an operating loss of £29.1million during the 2022-23 season, according to the latest figures available.