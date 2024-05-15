Sunderland made an operating loss of £9million in their first campaign back in the Championship, the club's accounts have revealed. Information from the accounts also shows the figures for commercial revenue, television money and general income as well as wages.

You can also read a deep-dive into Sunderland’s accounts by The Echo’s chief football writer, Phil Smith, by following this link.

Sunderland fans can also listen to a special podcast produced by The Echo on the club’s latest set of financial accounts on all podcast platforms and YouTube.

1 . Preston North End Preston North End posted commercial revenues of £1.4million in their latest set of accounts. The accounts cover the 2022-23 season. Photo Sales

2 . Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic posted commercial revenues of £2.4million in their latest set of accounts. The accounts cover the 2022-23 season. Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Blackpool posted commercial revenues of £2.5million in their latest set of accounts. The accounts cover the 2022-23 season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales