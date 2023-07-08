A look at how Sunderland’s squad value compares to their Championship rivals, including the second tier’s newest clubs.

Sunderland are already preparing for the new season as they look to go one better next season.

The Black Cats managed to secure a playoff spot last season but ultimately missed out on promotion after losing to eventual play-off winners Luton Town in the semi-finals. Sunderland will be hoping to give promotion another go next season, and it’s set to be another hugely difficult Championship campaign, with plenty of big clubs in the second tier.

As clubs ramp up their pre-season training, and with new deals being done all the time, we have rounded up the squad values of each of the Championship clubs as things stand, as detailed by Transfermarkt. See where Sunderland rank below as we start with the lowest squad value.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday Squad value - £8.05m

2 . Plymouth Argyle Squad value - £10.48

3 . Rotherham United Squad value - £15.9m

4 . Ipswich Town Squad value - £18.55m