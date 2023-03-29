News you can trust since 1873
Championship rivals reveal new owner as play-off hopefuls suffer injury blow

Huddersfield Town have provided a major update regarding the ownership of the Yorkshire club.

By James Copley
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

The Terriers yesterday confirmed that the American businessman and Sacramento Republic Football Club owner Kevin M. Nagle is the prospective new owner of Huddersfield Town.

The deal, however, is subject to legislative and governance procedures from the EFL. Huddersfield Town have struggled in the Championship this season after reaching the play-offs last campaign and find themselves in a relegation dog fight.

On the deal, Nagle said: “I am beyond pleased to announce I have entered into agreement with Dean Hoyle to purchase a full stake in Huddersfield Town. As the approval process is now under way, there will be no further comment until finalization, as we wish to 100% respect that process.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at Kirklees Stadium on January 28, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
“I would however like to thank Dean for all his help and support along the way, and I cannot wait to meet and speak to the wonderful Town fans.”

Sunderland play Huddersfield Town in the Championship at the Stadium of Light next month.

Millwall suffer injury blow

Aidomo Emakhu has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury as Millwall gear up for their final play-off push with the club currently sixth and three points ahead of Norwich City in the league.

“He’s one who hasn’t played loads of 90-minute games and we played him in the U21s, towards the end he felt something in his hamstring,” said Lions boss Gary Rowett. “At this stage of the season, anything more than a small tear is going to leave you out until the end of the season.

“I don’t think it is too serious, but for him, it is a disappointment. He’d made an appearance and been around our group in training every day and looked really bright.

“He’ll be disappointed but I’m sure he’ll bounce back. It’s been an up-and-down six months for him but he has come from a different league, you take the rough with the smooth, and you’ve got to use that moving forward into next season. That’s the important bit. It’s what you learn from it.”

