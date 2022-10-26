Championship rivals replace former Sunderland and Newcastle United man

The move comes after former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss was sacked earlier this month. Corberan, 31 has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at The Hawthorns and will take his first training session on Wednesday.

West Brom are currently second-bottom in the Championship with 14 points from 16 games and are one position above Corberan’s former club Huddersfield Town. The Spaniard lasted just under two years at the John Smith’s Stadium before resigning from his post earlier this year.

West Brom’s chief executive Ron Gourlay said: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality, and I am delighted to welcome him to the club. Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

Carlos Corberan

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance, and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience during what has been a frustrating start to the season. I am certain they will now throw their full support behind Carlos and the team as we work together to move forwards as a club.”