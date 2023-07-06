News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Transfer news: Championship rivals Middlesbrough 'agree to sign' ex-Tottenham starlet

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick are closing in on a deal for a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland's rivals in the Championship Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Australian goalkeeper Tom Glover on a free transfer, according to a report by Football Insider.

The website state that the former Tottenham youngster has reached an agreement on a long-term deal at the Riverside Stadium and has now passed a medical ahead of the move to Teesside. The 25-year-old ex-Tottenham man is a free agent after leaving A-League side Melbourne City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick were in the market for a new goalkeeper after Zack Steffen returned to Manchester City following his successful loan spell.

Glover made 31 appearances for Australian side Melbourne City last season and kept eight clean sheets and was selected for the Australia national team.

Most Popular

The goalkeeper began career with Tottenham's academy in the Premier League but spent the majority of his time at the club on loan at Central Coast Mariners and Helsingborg before making the permanent switch to Melbourne City in 2019.

Related topics:SunderlandMiddlesbroughYoungsterTeessideManchester City