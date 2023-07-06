Sunderland's rivals in the Championship Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Australian goalkeeper Tom Glover on a free transfer, according to a report by Football Insider.

The website state that the former Tottenham youngster has reached an agreement on a long-term deal at the Riverside Stadium and has now passed a medical ahead of the move to Teesside. The 25-year-old ex-Tottenham man is a free agent after leaving A-League side Melbourne City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick were in the market for a new goalkeeper after Zack Steffen returned to Manchester City following his successful loan spell.

Glover made 31 appearances for Australian side Melbourne City last season and kept eight clean sheets and was selected for the Australia national team.