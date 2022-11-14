Championship rivals make manager decision with ex-Sunderland midfielder retained in key role
Cardiff City have confirmed interim boss Mark Hudson has been appointed first team manager until the end of the season – with ex-Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead retained as coach.
Reflecting on the news, Hudson said: “I’d like to take the opportunity of thanking Tan Sri Vincent and the board for putting their faith in me and my backroom team. I’d also like to thank the City fans for their support, as passionate and committed as I always remembered them being during my time as a player.
“It’s an honour to be back here as manager and I’ll be doing my utmost to take this club forward, as I always have.”
Having spent five years with the Bluebirds as club captain between 2009 and 2014, Hudson returned to the club’s coaching staff in November 2021.
"Tom Ramasut will continue in his post as assistant manager, alongside newly appointed first team coach Dean Whitehead and goalkeeping coach, Graham Stack,” a club statement added.