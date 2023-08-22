Championship rivals linked with two Sunderland favourites during transfer window
Sunderland's Championship rivals have been linked with two of their player during the summer transfer window.
Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch, who both won promotion with the club during the 2021-22 season, are being eyed by Queens Park Rangers, according to recent reports.
Alan Nixon reaffirmed last weekend that the London club were keen on a deal to bring Sunderland utility man and fan favourite Lynden Gooch to the club.
The 27-year-old has been at Sunderland since 2012 but is entering the last year of his contract with talk suggesting he will not be offered fresh terms.
QPR, who are managed by former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, have also been linked with a move for Batth alongside Blackburn Rovers.
The centre-back is also entering the last year of his contract and has started Sunderland's opening three league games on the bench for Tony Mowbray's side despite winning last campaign's Player of the Season award.