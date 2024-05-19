Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middlesbrough have confirmed the exits of former Sunderland pair Sam Greenwood and Paddy McNair.

Greenwood, who came through the ranks on Wearside before signing for Arsenal in 2018, joined Boro on loan from Leeds last summer, with an option to make the deal permanent for a reported £1.5million fee. However, Greenwood will not remain at The Riverside next season, despite scoring five times in 37 league appearances this term.

The Teessiders confirmed in their retained list this week that the 22-year-old would return to Elland Road. Greenwood has two years left on his contract at Leeds after agreeing an extension with The Whites in 2022. He has made 35 senior appearances for the Whites since joining the club from Arsenal in 2020. Greenwood faced and scored against his boyhood club for Middlesbrough last season and spoke at length about his connections to Sunderland ahead of both clashes last campaign.

“My family are all Sunderland fans,” Greenwood said. “I went to school in Sunderland so literally all my mates are Sunderland fans but I just have to be professional about it. I’m a Middlesbrough player now and I’ll fight for Middlesbrough. It’s all about the team I’m at so I’m going to go for the win.”