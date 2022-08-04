The Wearsiders returned to action on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with Coventry City in the Championship in front of over 40,000 fans.
The Black Cats took an early lead in the first half after Lynden Gooch’s cross was headed home by Jack Clarke at the back post. Sunderland tired in the second stanza, however, and Coventry City drew level through Viktor Gyokeres's long-range effort.
Bristol City were defeated 2-1 in their Championship opener away to Hull City but are now set to face the Black Cats at Ashton Gate this Saturday.
One of Nigel Pearson’s key players, however, is said to be the subject of transfer interest from newly-promoted Premier League side Bournemouth with goalkeeper Daniel Bentley on the radar of the Cherries.
The Daily Mail stated earlier this week that Bournemouth boss ScottParker has now his sights set on Bentley in a bid to bring in some competition for Mark Travers in what could be a sizeable blow to Bristol City.
The 29-year-old shot-stopper has been Bristol City’s first-choice keeper for the past three seasons and has made 128 appearances in all competitions since signing for the club in 2019.
However, fresh reports have claimed that Bournemouth are now in talks with Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, which could mean Bently stays put should the deal go through.
Bentley us to enter into the final year of his deal at Bristol City, he could leave for nothing next summer, which could leave the club with a tough decision to make should Bournemouth’s reported interest turn into a firm bid during the transfer window if they fail in their Neto bid.