Championship rivals appoint ex-Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic player as manager

The former Celtic, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender arrives at the Latics on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Leicester City, where he was part of Brendan Rodgers' coaching staff.

Toure replaces former manager Leam Richardson after his sacking earlier this month. Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also both joined the backroom coaching staff at Wigan. Rob Kelly has agreed to continue in his role as assistant manager.

Commenting on Toure’s appointment, chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the Board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

Leicester City's first team coach Kolo Toure warms up the players ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

“We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the Club - with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

“There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the Football Club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the Club stronger.

“The work starts immediately with the first team squad, as the season is just a couple of weeks away from restarting.

“As a Board of Directors, we look forward to working closely with Kolo and his team as the work begins collectively to establish Wigan Athletic as a Championship Club.

“I am sure that all Latics supporters will get behind the appointment of Kolo Touré, give their backing to the staff and the players, as the Football Club begins a new, exciting era - starting at Millwall on December 10th.”

