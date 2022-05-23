Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final last weekend.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

But talk has already turned to next season, which will be Sunderland’s first in the second tier for four years.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Alex Neil, Manager of Sunderland celebrates after victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England.

Much is still up in the air. It is not known whether Neil will continue as manager. The club are also set to release its retained list this week too.

Despite that, however, SkyBet are offering early odds on Sunderland and their rivals’ chances of winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/23 campaign.

Incredibly, and despite so much currently being unknown regarding the club during the summer, Sunderland are priced at 6/1 to go up next season.

Here are the odds on Sunderland are their rivals in full, courtesy of bookmakers SkyBet:

Watford – 9/4

Norwich – 5/2

West Brom – 3/1

Sheffield Utd – 10/3

Burnley – 7/2

Swansea – 11/2

Stoke – 6/1

Sunderland – 6/1

Hull – 7/1

Blackburn – 8/1

Cardiff – 8/1

Coventry – 8/1

Luton – 8/1

QPR – 8/1

Millwall – 9/1

Wigan – 9/1

Birmingham – 11/1

Blackpool – 11/1

Bristol City – 12/1

Preston – 12/1

Reading – 12/1