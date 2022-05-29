The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final last weekend.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

But talk has already turned to next season, which will be Sunderland’s first in the second tier for four years.

Much is still up in the air. It is not known whether Neil will continue as manager. The club are also set to release its retained list this week too.

Despite that, however, SkyBet are offering early odds on Sunderland and their rivals’ chances of winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/23 campaign.

Here are the odds on Sunderland are their rivals in full, courtesy of bookmakers SkyBet:

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

1. Rotherham United Rotherham are priced at 16/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

2. Reading Reading are priced at 12/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Preston North End Preston are priced at 12/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Bristol City Bristol City are priced at 12/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales