Loading...
Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's pre-season chances compared to Middlesbrough, Norwich, West Brom and league rivals

Sunderland’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Championship campaign have been released – with pundits and fans starting to make some early predictions about the upcoming season.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:10 pm

Following their promotion from League One, the Black Cats have some work to do in the transfer market if they are going to be competitive in the second tier.

Many of their league rivals will have bigger budgets to work with, especially those with the benefit of Premier League parachute payments.

Yet some will feel the Black Cats can kick on under Alex Neil, who has lost just one of his 18 games in charge of the club.

Following the announcement of the 2022/23 fixtures, here are early promotion odds for Sunderland and their league rivals, courtesy of bookmakers BetVictor:

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

1. (24th) Rotherham

Rotherham are priced at 25/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

2. (Joint 22nd) Birmingham

Birmingham are priced at 20/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. (Joint 22nd) Reading

Reading are priced at 20/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.

Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales

4. (Joint 20th) Bristol City

Bristol City are priced at 14/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
SunderlandWest BromMiddlesbroughAlex NeilBetVictor
Next Page
Page 1 of 6