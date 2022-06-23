Following their promotion from League One, the Black Cats have some work to do in the transfer market if they are going to be competitive in the second tier.

Many of their league rivals will have bigger budgets to work with, especially those with the benefit of Premier League parachute payments.

Yet some will feel the Black Cats can kick on under Alex Neil, who has lost just one of his 18 games in charge of the club.

Following the announcement of the 2022/23 fixtures, here are early promotion odds for Sunderland and their league rivals, courtesy of bookmakers BetVictor:

(24th) Rotherham Rotherham are priced at 25/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.

(Joint 22nd) Birmingham Birmingham are priced at 20/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.

(Joint 22nd) Reading Reading are priced at 20/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.

(Joint 20th) Bristol City Bristol City are priced at 14/1 to win promotion from the Championship, according to BetVictor.