Championship promotion odds: How bookies rate Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United & Co’s chances this season

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit 5th in the Championship having taken 15 points from their opening ten games.

Players like Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard have hit the ground running after impressing in League One whilst new signings like Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard have improved their first-team.

With some relatively favourable fixtures on the horizon for the Black Cats, they now have a real opportunity to strengthen their credentials for a top-half finish - but could it be more this season?

Here, we take a look at the latest Championship promotion odds from SkyBet to see how they rate Sunderland’s chances of back-to-back promotions this season and how they compare to the rest of their main rivals.

Huddersfield Town Sky Bet promotion odds = 200/1

Birmingham City Sky Bet promotion odds = 80/1

Hull City Sky Bet promotion odds = 50/1

Blackpool Sky Bet promotion odds = 40/1