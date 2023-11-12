Championship promotion odds: Bookmakers rate Sunderland, Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough's chances of reaching Premier League
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday
Sunderland returning to winning ways following their 0-0 draw at Swansea City last weekend as they defeated Birmingham City 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to move sixth in the Championship.
The Black Cats suffered three-straight losses in October but have found some form again after winning two of their last three games. After 16 games, they are just two points behind Preston North End in fifth while West Brom and Hull City have the same number of points as Tony Mowbray's side but sit behind the Black Cats on goal difference.
Saturday's win was Sunderland's last outing for two weeks as they face the long trip to Plymouth Argyle on November 25 after the international break. With the promotion and play-off battle promising to be yet another exciting one, we have taken a look at the latest odds for promotion and how Sunderland's chances have been rated by the bookmakers.