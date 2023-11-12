Sunderland returning to winning ways following their 0-0 draw at Swansea City last weekend as they defeated Birmingham City 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to move sixth in the Championship.

The Black Cats suffered three-straight losses in October but have found some form again after winning two of their last three games. After 16 games, they are just two points behind Preston North End in fifth while West Brom and Hull City have the same number of points as Tony Mowbray's side but sit behind the Black Cats on goal difference.