Sunderland have just three fixtures left of 2023 before the second half of the season rolls in.

The end of 2023 is approaching and soon the January transfer window will be wide open, and clubs will be looking to assert their dominance in the second half of the season.

At the top of the Championship table, there is still a lot to play for. As it stands, leaders Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town are tied on 52 points, while the likes of Leeds United and Southampton are trying to close them down.

The fight for the promotion is well and truly on and Sunderland are throwing everything they have at a shot to return to the Premier League. The Black Cats are currently seventh in the table on 33 points. As we enter the last games of the year, bookmakers have refreshed their odds on which teams are the favourites to make the jump.