Championship play-off final could move as Man Utd captain makes Sunderland admission

Not that Sunderland will likely be involved but the Championship play-off final could be moved back a week, it is being reported.

That could be the case if promotion hopefuls and FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry City reach the final of the cup competition, according to the Daily Mail. They report the play-off final would be pushed back seven days to Sunday, June 2, if so. Coventry sit outside the top six in the Championship, they are eighth, but have a game in hand and are only four points off Norwich City who occupy the final slot.

The Daily Mail report: "Coventry’s remarkable FA Cup run and good league form have created potential logistical problems for the EFL, as both finals are scheduled for the same weekend on 25 and 26 May respectively.

"To compound matters Wembley is also due to stage the Champions League final on 1 June so the EFL have booked the national stadium for the following day as a reserve date for the Championship play-off final. The EFL will only put the Championship play-off final back a week if Coventry are definitely involved, having already reached the FA Cup final so the decision will be made late and potentially cause disruption for their opponents.

Man Utd captain makes Sunderland admission

Coventry City face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and ahead of the April game United skipper Bruno Fernandes has been speaking about Championship football. And he has revealed a Sunderland link.

Speaking about the semi-final draw, Fernandes said: "It is a tough game. I see some some of their games because my chef at home is a Sunderland fan, so I get to see some Championship games sometimes with him at home.

"So for some spells they have good players on the ball. They are really difficult to play against physically. We saw it against Wolves. They won the game in three minutes I think, 97 and 90 plus 10, something like that. So we know what to expect and we can't be getting there and be surprised for what they're going to bring to us.