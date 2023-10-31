Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has asked supporters to come up with £2million to save the club from a multi-window transfer embargo.

Chansiri told Thre Star: “With HMRC, if we don’t pay until, say, the fifth of November, then that means it’s been 14 days, but if we don’t pay wages as well then that’s five days - that means a total of 19 days. Each issue counts separately.

“If 20,000 people gave £100 then it’s £2m, and it’d be clear - so we can finish it. That would cover everything, HMRC and the wages. That would need to be done before November 10th if they don’t want to pass the 30 days, but that means that there can be no next time.

"It’d need to be before to make it safe - if it was on the fifth then there would be 10 days left… If we were to hit 30 days then we’ll get a ban for three windows.”

According to The Star, Chansiri invited ‘supporters who describe themselves as owners’ to come forward to the club - and said they would be paid back with interest.

The Owls owner categorically denied he is withholding funds and in doing so effectively playing a game to stress his financial importance to the club.

He said: “Why would I need to play a game? If I don’t pay my staff and they get mad with me then my club is going to be worse. If the staff don’t get money, they don’t do their job and the club is worse off.

"Why would I take the risk to make problems for my people? That is my last choice to do. I always try to protect my people as much as I can, but if I try my best and cannot do it, then my people must understand.