Sunderland are pushing for a Championship play-off spot again this season, but how are they performing based on expectations? The Black Cats have moved up into the top six over the last couple of weeks, on pace to enjoy a similar season to last term.

Michael Beale is now charged with getting Sunderland over the line this season, but there is competition aplenty, with heavyweights like Leeds United having fallen out of the Premier League ahead of this season. Here we have put together a Championship table of over and underachievers based on the difference between each team's position in the total squad value table and their current league position. Take a look below to see where Sunderland rank.