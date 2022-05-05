Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tyke’s relegation from the Championship has now been confirmed after a difficult campaign which produced two managerial sackings.

However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has stated that Barnsley are keen to hold talks with Hasselbaink who is currently the manager at Burton Albion.

The former Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Leeds United striker has enjoyed spells in charge of Royal Antwerp, QPR, Northampton Town and two stints at Burton Albion.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Under his stewardship, Hasselbaink’s Brewers side finished a respectable 16th in League One this season.

Burton suffered the misfortune of losing star striker Daniel Jebbison in January, who was recalled by parent club Sheffield United whilst also being heavily linked with a move to Sunderland.

But now, it seems that Burton may lose their manager should Barnsley persuade Hasselbaink to make the move to Oakwell.

