The Tyke’s relegation from the Championship has now been confirmed after a difficult campaign which produced two managerial sackings.
However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has stated that Barnsley are keen to hold talks with Hasselbaink who is currently the manager at Burton Albion.
The former Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Leeds United striker has enjoyed spells in charge of Royal Antwerp, QPR, Northampton Town and two stints at Burton Albion.
Under his stewardship, Hasselbaink’s Brewers side finished a respectable 16th in League One this season.
Burton suffered the misfortune of losing star striker Daniel Jebbison in January, who was recalled by parent club Sheffield United whilst also being heavily linked with a move to Sunderland.
But now, it seems that Burton may lose their manager should Barnsley persuade Hasselbaink to make the move to Oakwell.
In other League One news, Ipswich Town have offered trialist Max Hudson a contract, according to reports
Town brought 17-year-old left-back in on trial last month and have offered him the chance to remain at Portman Road after some decent performances for Hertford Town this season.
The East Anglian club will remain in League One for a second consecutive season after failing to make the play-offs under ex-Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.
Hudson was previously on the books at Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur but looks set to join Ipswich Town with various reports suggesting he will sign a deal at Portman Road.