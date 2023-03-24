Sunderland have just eight games remaining in the Championship this season – while clubs in the second tier will already be looking ahead to the next campaign in terms of their summer recruitment.
Decisions will also have to be made on players’ contracts across the EFL, as some deals enter the final few months.
At Sunderland, Carl Winchester is the only player who will be out of contract this summer, yet some clubs have multiple players nearing the end of their current agreements.
We’ve put together a Championship XI and bench of players who will be out of contract this summer – with some high-profile names on the list:
1. GK: Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United)
The 32-year-old has been Sheffield United’s first-choice keeper for the last two seasons and is one of several Blades players who will be out of contract this season. Photo: Jan Kruger
2. RB: Sam Byram (Norwich)
After joining Norwich from West Ham in 2019, the 29-year-old has been hindered by a plethora of injuries. Byram has looked reliable when available, yet hasn’t been able to have a consistent run in the first-team at Carrow Road. Photo: Getty Images
3. CB: Daniel Ayala (Blackburn)
An experienced Championship defender who impressed for Blackburn at the start of this season. The 32-year-old has missed parts of the season due to injuries. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. CB: Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea)
A Manchester City academy graduate who has played in several different positions this season. The 23-year-old is said to be assessing his options after holding with the Swansea hierarchy. Photo: Ryan Hiscott