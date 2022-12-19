Championship news: Wigan's Max Power cracks Sunderland joke to Lynden Gooch after World Cup final
Lionel Messi lead Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last weekend, cementing his legacy as arguably the greatest player of all time.
It was a thrilling final with Argentina 2-0 up at one point before France levelled the scores. Messi thought he had won in extra time only for Kylian Mbappe to notch his hat-trick and take the game to penalties.
But Argentina emerged from the shootout as the victors following heroics from Aston Villa’s ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez. After the game, many social media users pointed out that Argentina’s World Cup win cements the PSG man as the greatest footballer of all time.
Indeed, Sunderland right-back Lynden Gooch quote tweeted a picture of Messi kissing the World Cup following the win, with the caption “Best ever,” followed by three goat emojis.Replying to Gooch’s post, Wigan Athletic’s ex-Sunderland captain Max Power said: “Hasn’t won the Papa John’s though has he mucker,” a reference to the pair winning the competition back in 2021.