Middlesbrough boss delivers verdict

Michael Carrick is keen to suggest Middlesbrough’s draw with Stoke City is a ‘good point’ despite missing the chance to add further pressure onto Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.

Chuba Akpom scored his 23rd goal of the season to give Boro the lead midway through the first half before being pegged back on the stroke of half-time when Ki-Jana Hoever’s strike found a way beyond Zack Steffen.

Akpom had hit the bar earlier in the game but Carrick’s side found themselves hanging on at times in the second half as the Potters searched for a winner.

The draw extended Boro’s unbeaten record at the Riverside to 10 games.

But Carrick was keen to stress Boro’s season will not come down to this result.

“It’s probably a good point, I think it’s the first time we’ve had that type of game here in the league where it didn't quite happen for us and credit to Stoke for that,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

“They were very good the way they came and performed. Sometimes you've got to manage the emotions and I think that’s a learning curve for everyone in the stadium.

“It’s only one game. It’s not make or break. It’s a good point for us.”

Wigan boss on wages saga

Shaun Maloney admitted he could ask no more from his Wigan side, who held Sky Bet Championship play-off chasers Coventry to a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium despite not being paid on time for the fourth occasion this season.

City took the lead seven minutes after the restart when Jake Bidwell crossed from the left, and Viktor Gyokeres planted a header home from close range past Ben Amos.

But Wigan were rewarded for not giving up the ghost eight minutes from time, when Ryan Nyambe’s cross ended up in the back of the net via unfortunate City defender Kyle McFadzean.

“I was pleased with the manner we got back in the game,” said Maloney.

“In the situation we’re in now, we have to go for three points, and I was extremely happy with the players’ mentality, again.

“I was actually extremely pleased with how we played in the first half, until Coventry switched and limited the space we had.

“I was just disappointed with the way we defended our box for the goal. But I can’t possibly be critical of this group of players at the moment.

“What they’ve given me in the last four or five days has been absolutely incredible.”

When asked whether the wages – which had been due last Friday – had been paid yet, Maloney confirmed: “No, and it’s obviously a very difficult time for everyone.

“The first few days were definitely more intense, or so it felt. But the last couple of days have felt a little bit closer to normality.

“Obviously that’s all still going on in the background, but what the players gave me tonight, I can’t ask for any more considering what we’re speaking about, and what’s happened.

