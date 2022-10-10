The Latics and Black Cats are set to square off at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday in the Championship as Tony Mowbray’s side looks for a first win in five games.

The Black Cats haven’t tasted victory since Reading away on September 14, following that result up with draws against Watford, Blackpool and Preston plus a defeat to Swansea City last weekend.

However, Sunderland will be looking to change their fortunes with a good performance and result against Wigan Athletic at home this weekend. The Latics, though, have suffered an injury blow coming into the game.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Jamie Jones of Wigan Athletic celebrates following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a freak injury on the training ground – according to reports from our sister title Wigan Today.

Jones, who is the club’s captain, has missed Wigan’s last two games with boss Leam Richardson admitting that it could be some time before he is able to return.

"Jamie nicked his cruciate ligament while kicking a ball in training," he said. "Fingers crossed, it won't be as bad as first thought.

"He is currently in a brace, but hopefully it will be weeks rather than months. He won't need an operation, just rest, and he's probably escaped a much more serious problem."

