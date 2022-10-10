Championship news: Wigan Athletic suffer freak injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash
Wigan Athletic have suffered a major injury blow ahead of their clash against Sunderland this weekend.
The Latics and Black Cats are set to square off at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday in the Championship as Tony Mowbray’s side looks for a first win in five games.
The Black Cats haven’t tasted victory since Reading away on September 14, following that result up with draws against Watford, Blackpool and Preston plus a defeat to Swansea City last weekend.
However, Sunderland will be looking to change their fortunes with a good performance and result against Wigan Athletic at home this weekend. The Latics, though, have suffered an injury blow coming into the game.
Goalkeeper Jamie Jones is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a freak injury on the training ground – according to reports from our sister title Wigan Today.
Jones, who is the club’s captain, has missed Wigan’s last two games with boss Leam Richardson admitting that it could be some time before he is able to return.
"Jamie nicked his cruciate ligament while kicking a ball in training," he said. "Fingers crossed, it won't be as bad as first thought.
"He is currently in a brace, but hopefully it will be weeks rather than months. He won't need an operation, just rest, and he's probably escaped a much more serious problem."
The 33-year-old has made five appearances so far this season for the Latics in all competitions before suffering the cruciate ligament injury in training.