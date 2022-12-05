The Black Cats and Baggies face each other in the Championship in seven days' time at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland recorded a 3-0 win over Millwall last weekend with Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms scoring.

Ahead of the game between Sunderland and West Brom, however, Carlos Corberan’s side have been handed a boost with attacker Grady Diangana expected to make his return from injury this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom are due back in England today after their mid-season break in Spain break during the World Cup in Qatar but welcomed back two long-term absentees during their camp

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on October 29, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)