Championship news: West Brom handed TRIPLE injury boost ahead of Sunderland clash
West Brom have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their clash against Sunderland next Monday.
The Black Cats and Baggies face each other in the Championship in seven days' time at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland recorded a 3-0 win over Millwall last weekend with Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms scoring.
Ahead of the game between Sunderland and West Brom, however, Carlos Corberan’s side have been handed a boost with attacker Grady Diangana expected to make his return from injury this week.
West Brom are due back in England today after their mid-season break in Spain break during the World Cup in Qatar but welcomed back two long-term absentees during their camp
Most Popular
The Express and Star report: “The Baggies hope to have Grady Diangana in training having nursed long-term absentees Semi Ajayi and Daryl Dike back to fitness, the latter pair featured in the club’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Elche on Friday.”