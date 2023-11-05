Wayne Rooney has criticised a number of his players after Birmingham City gave away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Ipswich Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Rooney has criticised a number of his players after Birmingham City gave away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Ipswich Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Birmingham are without a win in their first four games of Rooney's tenure with the Blues set to face Sunderland next at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham squandered their two-goal lead against Ipswich after a raft of substitutions by Rooney.

“The one thing I can fault is some of the lads who came on off the bench didn’t do enough. If you’re not in the starting XI – and I make this point all the time – you need to be ready to come on," Rooney said in the post-match press conference.

"The lads worked extremely hard to put us in the position we were in and when you come off the bench you need to do better than a few of us done. That’s something we need to look at and improve on.

“The quality on the ball, I think we all have to improve. That has to get better throughout the team. A big focus this week has been without the ball and how we play really front-footed and make it difficult for Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad